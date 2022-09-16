Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) closed at $6.95 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil producer had lost 10.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Crescent Point Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.95%.

CPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +277.78% and +35.39%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Point Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. Crescent Point Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crescent Point Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.56 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.26.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



