Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.4, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPG was $1.4, representing a -71.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.84 and a 174.35% increase over the 52 week low of $.51.

CPG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.04. Zacks Investment Research reports CPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -90.74%, compared to an industry average of -15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.