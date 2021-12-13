Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1050% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.29, the dividend yield is 1.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPG was $5.29, representing a -3.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.48 and a 145.48% increase over the 52 week low of $2.16.

CPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports CPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1260%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cpg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.