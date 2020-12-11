Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.42, the dividend yield is .33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPG was $2.42, representing a -50% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.84 and a 374.23% increase over the 52 week low of $.51.

CPG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). CPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPG Dividend History page.

