Crescent Point Energy Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSX: CPG.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.42, changing hands as low as $4.41 per share. Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPG's low point in its 52 week range is $1.41 per share, with $5.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.50.

