Crescent Point Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CPG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.93, changing hands as low as $6.82 per share. Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.33 per share, with $10.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.89.

