Crescent Point Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CPG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/14/24, Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.115, payable on 4/1/24. As a percentage of CPG's recent stock price of $7.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when CPG shares open for trading on 3/14/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CPG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.59 per share, with $8.5899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.53.

In Tuesday trading, Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

