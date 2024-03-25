Crescent Point (CPG) Eyes Overhaul, to Become Veren Inc.

Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy CPG is rebranding itself as Veren Inc. The decision reflects the company’s significant transformation over the past few years, emphasizing its commitment to improved operations and strategic direction.

What’s Behind the Shift?

The new name, Veren, combines the Latin word for "truth" with "energy," symbolizing the company's focus on integrity and vitality. This change is set to be finalized pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 10.



Under the leadership of CEO Craig Bryksa, Crescent Point has undergone a substantial overhaul, transitioning from a company known for extensive dealmaking to a disciplined player concentrating on key Alberta oil and gas plays.



The shift in name marks a milestone in Crescent Point's journey toward a more focused and sustainable business model. The company has made strategic acquisitions and divestitures to strengthen its asset portfolio, with a particular emphasis on the Alberta Montney and Kaybob Duvernay resource plays.



By rebranding as Veren, the company aims to better reflect its enhanced portfolio and commitment to environmental, social, and governance (‘ESG’) practices. The new identity aligns with Crescent Point's vision of delivering energy responsibly while maximizing shareholder value. Pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, Veren Inc. will trade under the symbol VRN on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, signaling a new chapter in its corporate evolution.

Some Other Examples of Energy Rebranding

It’s not uncommon for Oil/Energy companies to undergo a name change. It primarily reflects a shift toward a broader portfolio and a focus on sustainable development and innovation. It underscores the company's forward-looking approach and its determination to navigate evolving market dynamics while staying true to its core principles.



Probably the most iconic instance was when Statoil, the Norwegian multinational energy company, changed its name to Equinor EQNR in 2018 to reflect its strategic shift beyond oil and gas. The name "Equinor" combines "equi," representing equality and equilibrium, with "nor" from Norway, signifying the company's commitment to sustainability and renewable energy.



Another noteworthy rebranding occurred in 2021, with French oil firm TOTAL SE becoming TotalEnergies TTE. The move was based on its shift toward cleaner energy (including renewable and low-carbon solutions) over the coming decade and TTE’s long-term goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

