Crescent Petroleum wins the rights to two oil fields in Iraq - oil ministry

BAGHDAD ,Nov 26 (Reuters) - Crescent Petroleum, a United Arab Emirates-based company, has won the rights to two oil fields in Iraq's fifth oil and gas licensing round, according to a statement from the Iraqi oil ministry on Sunday.

Another company won the rights to the Howaiza oil field in the same round, the statement added.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari and Hatem Maher; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((omar-abdelrazek@thomsonreuters.com;))

