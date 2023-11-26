News & Insights

Crescent Petroleum wins the rights to two oil fields in Iraq - oil ministry

November 26, 2023 — 06:26 am EST

Written by Timour Azhari and Hatem Maher for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD ,Nov 26 (Reuters) - Crescent Petroleum, a United Arab Emirates-based company, has won the rights to two oil fields in Iraq's fifth oil and gas licensing round, according to a statement from the Iraqi oil ministry on Sunday.

Another company won the rights to the Howaiza oil field in the same round, the statement added.

