Crescent Grove Trims Its Ultrashort Bond Position -- Selling $5.4 Million Stake in UYLD

Key Points

Crescent Grove Advisors sold 104,808 shares of the Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) during Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of approximately $5.4 million.

After the sale, the fund held 243,870 shares valued at $12.5 million -- representing 1.2% of reportable assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold 104,808 shares of the Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $5.37 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was approximately $5.4 million, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter. At quarter-end, the fund held 243,870 shares valued at $12.5 million.

What else to know

The sale reduced Crescent Grove's UYLD holding to 1.2% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five positions.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: IVV: $63.9 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSE: ZWS: $59.9 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: VOO: $49.9 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSE: SPY: $31.7 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE: VTI: $28.1 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, UYLD was trading at $51.10, up about 5% over the past year -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 26 percentage points, while outperforming its Ultrashort Bond category benchmark by roughly 0.5 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.5 billion Dividend yield 4.81% Expense ratio 0.34% 1-year return (as of 5/8/26) 4.94%

ETF snapshot

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is a non-diversified ETF that provides exposure to a portfolio of ultrashort-duration fixed-income assets.

Targets a dollar-weighted average maturity of under two years and a duration of under one year, with up to 25% of assets in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Portfolio includes short-term fixed-income securities, CLOs, and allocations to other investment companies, such as mutual funds, ETFs, and business development companies (BDCs).

Positions itself as a liquidity-focused, conservative-duration vehicle -- aiming to capture incremental yield above money market rates without significantly extending interest rate risk.

What this transaction means for investors

This looks like a straightforward portfolio trim rather than a loss-of-confidence moment. Crescent Grove cut its UYLD stake by about 30% -- from roughly 348,700 shares to 243,900 -- but it still holds a meaningful position worth $12.5 million, or roughly 1.2% of AUM. Moves like this are common among wealth management firms as they fine-tune their allocations each quarter.

It’s worth understanding what UYLD actually is -- and, just as importantly, what it’s not. UYLD isn't an equity ETF chasing market returns. It’s designed to sit in the ultrashort, lower-risk corner of a fixed-income portfolio, offering modest yield with minimal duration exposure. Judging it against the S&P 500 is a bit like comparing a savings account to a growth stock. The more relevant comparison is against cash equivalents and short-term bond alternatives -- and on that front, UYLD's 4.81% dividend yield and thin 0.34% expense ratio look reasonably competitive.

For investors, the broader question is whether ultrashort bond ETFs still make sense in the current rate environment. If rates stay elevated, funds like UYLD can continue to deliver attractive yields -- with the low volatility that ultrashort-duration funds provide regardless of the rate environment. If the Fed ends up cutting rates more aggressively than expected, investors in longer-duration bonds would capture more upside -- making ultrashort funds like UYLD a less compelling relative choice. Crescent Grove's trim could be a quiet signal that the firm is repositioning for that possibility -- or it may simply be routine rebalancing. Either way, UYLD remains a niche but useful tool for investors seeking a modest yield without meaningful interest rate risk.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.