Crescent Energy to sell North Dakota assets to Kraken Resources

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy CPG.TO would sell its North Dakota assets to Kraken Resources for $500 million in cash, according to sources familiar with the matter, as the Canadian oil and gas producer looks to repay its debt.

Neither of the companies immediately responded to requests for comment.

Kraken Resources is a portfolio company of alternative asset manager Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, focusing on drilling and development opportunities in the Williston Basin of Montana and North Dakota.

Los Angeles-based Kayne Anderson had bought assets worth $1.43 billion located in the eastern part of the Eagle Ford basin from Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O earlier this year through WildFire Energy, which it owns along with buyout firm Warburg Pincus.

Crescent Point's deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, and would bring the company's net debt to less than C$2.2 billion ($1.62 billion) by the end of this year, down from C$3 billion outstanding at the end of the second quarter.

"Given the limited drilling inventory associated with these assets, production in North Dakota was expected to decrease to 18,000 boe/d by 2027 and decline further in future years," Crescent Point said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Crescent had announced a deal to sell its North Dakota assets for cash to a private operator.

The company also lowered its full-year production and capital expenditure forecast by 2.8% and 8.1%, respectively, compared to the mid-point of its prior expectations.

($1 = 1.3563 Canadian dollars)

