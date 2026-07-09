Crescent Energy Stock Rises 18% in 6 Months: Time to Buy or Stay?

Shares of Crescent Energy Company CRGY gained 18.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry’s growth of 19.2% and the Zacks Oil-Energy sector’s rise of 17.6%.

However, EOG Resources, Inc. EOG and Chord Energy Corporation CHRD, two other players in the same space, have risen 30.5% and 34.2%, respectively, over the same time frame, easily outperforming CRGY.



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Crescent Energy is a U.S. onshore oil and gas producer with operations in the Eagle Ford, Permian and Uinta basins. The company focuses on generating steady cash flow through crude oil, natural gas and NGL production, supported by royalty interests and midstream assets across key U.S. energy regions.

With Crescent Energy’s stock performance currently under pressure, investors may be wondering whether this current softness presents an attractive buying opportunity. Let's take a closer look at the key factors that could help determine whether Crescent Energy deserves a place in your portfolio at current levels.

Key Factors Supporting CRGY's Investment Case

Strong Free Cash Flow: Crescent Energy continues to demonstrate exceptional cash-generating ability, giving management multiple avenues to create shareholder value. In the first quarter of 2026, the company generated $192 million of levered free cash flow and expects approximately $1 billion for the full year at current commodity prices. Management intends to use this cash to reduce debt, maintain its fixed quarterly dividend, repurchase shares under its remaining authorization and pursue accretive acquisitions. This disciplined capital allocation strategy reduces financial risk while enhancing per-share value. With a projected free cash flow yield above many peers, Crescent Energy has the financial flexibility to reward investors even during periods of commodity price volatility.

Better-Than-Expected Permian Integration: The integration of the acquired Permian assets has progressed significantly ahead of schedule, strengthening Crescent Energy’s investment case. Management has already captured approximately $120 million of synergies — around 120% of its original target — while identifying additional opportunities for improvement. The company has accelerated production timelines, reduced well costs by more than $500,000 per well through operational improvements, optimized service contracts and increased development efficiency with longer laterals and larger pads. These operational enhancements are expected to lower capital intensity while increasing returns and free cash flow over time. Since management believes meaningful upside still remains, investors could benefit from additional earnings and cash flow improvements in future quarters.

CRGY’s Earnings Estimates Moving North: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crescent Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 37.2%. The same for EOG Resources’ and Chord Energy’s 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 59.7% and 100.7%, respectively, year over year.



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CRGY’s Shares Trading at a Discount: CRGY shares are cheap on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) being 0.65X compared with its industry average of 3.24X.

However, its industry peers — EOG Resources and Chord Energy — are trading at a premium to CRGY, but lower than the industry average. EOG is trading at a P/S F-12M of 2.52X, while CHRD is trading at 1.44X.

Valuation Comparison



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Key Factors Weighing on CRGY's Investment Case

Dependence on Volatile Oil and Gas Prices: Crescent Energy’s financial performance remains highly sensitive to fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices. While the company has an active hedging program, hedges provide only partial protection and cannot fully eliminate prolonged commodity weakness. Investors should recognize that macroeconomic factors, geopolitical developments, OPEC+ production decisions and changes in energy demand remain largely outside management's control and could materially affect future profitability and valuation.

Elevated Leverage: Crescent Energy has made meaningful progress strengthening its balance sheet through refinancing, lower borrowing costs and debt reduction efforts, but leverage remains a factor that investors should monitor. Management continues targeting lower leverage and eventual investment-grade metrics, indicating that further balance sheet improvement is still necessary. The company's strategy also relies on continued free cash flow generation to reduce debt while simultaneously funding dividends, acquisitions and potential share repurchases. Investors seeking lower-risk energy producers may therefore view Crescent Energy’s balance sheet as an ongoing consideration.

CRGY’s Estimate Revisions: Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRGY’s earnings per share has been revised downward by 1.6% for 2026. The estimates for EOG and CHRD have also been revised downward by 24.5% and 6.8%, respectively, over the same period.



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CRGY’s ROE Is Lower Than the Industry: Crescent Energy stock delivered a return on equity (“ROE”) of 10.71%, lower than its sub-industry average of 16.04%, which prompts investors to exercise caution before investing.



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Should You Invest in CRGY Stock Now?

To conclude, new investors interested in Crescent Energy should wait for a better entry point, given its elevated leverage, exposure to volatile oil and gas prices, lower-than-industry ROE and recent downward earnings estimate revisions.

However, existing investors may continue to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, considering its strong free cash flow generation, successful Permian integration, attractive valuation and solid 2026 earnings growth outlook that support long-term upside.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.