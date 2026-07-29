Crescent Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Crescent Energy Company CRGY is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of 59 cents per share on revenues of $1.2 billion.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the upstream energy firm’s performance in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Crescent Energy’s previous-quarter results first.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based onshore oil and gas producer beat the consensus mark due to record production and early Permian integration gains. Crescent Energy had reported adjusted earnings per share of 53 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14 cents. Sales of $1.2 billion also beat the consensus mark by 0.3%.

CRGY topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. The energy operator has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.6%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Crescent Energy Company Price and EPS Surprise

Crescent Energy Company price-eps-surprise | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line has been revised 3.5% upward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 37.2% improvement year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues also suggests a 37.2% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Crescent Energy's second-quarter 2026 results were likely supported by firmer realized oil prices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average oil sales price stands at $88 per barrel, well above the $61 recorded in the year-ago quarter, pointing to a much stronger pricing environment. Better oil realizations generally translate into higher revenue and cash flow for producers with meaningful crude exposure. If Crescent captured a similar pricing trend during the quarter, stronger oil revenues could have provided a meaningful lift to earnings despite normal production variability.

The outlook for oil revenues also appears constructive heading into the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 oil revenues is pegged at a little more than $1 billion, representing a notable increase from the $602 million in the second quarter of 2025. Such an improvement suggests expectations for stronger revenue generation, supported by favorable commodity pricing and operating conditions. Since oil remains Crescent Energy's primary earnings driver, higher expected oil revenues likely strengthened the company's overall earnings profile and could have contributed positively to quarterly profitability.

While oil fundamentals appear supportive, natural gas could have remained a headwind. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 average natural gas sales price is 98 cents per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), sharply below the year-ago mark of $2.71 per Mcf. Such a steep decline in expected gas realizations likely weighed on revenue generated from the company's gas production. Even if production volumes remained stable, weaker pricing could have offset part of the benefit from stronger oil markets, limiting overall earnings growth.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRGY for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -8.94%.

Zacks Rank: CRGY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Crescent Energy, here are some firms from the energyspace that you may want to consider based on our model:

Devon Energy DVN: It has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank #3.Devon Energy is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 4.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For 2026, Devon Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 18.4%. Valued at around $26.8 billion, it has gained 26.3% in a year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY: It has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank #3.Magnolia Oil & Gas is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5.

For 2026, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a projected earnings growth rate of 50.3%. Valued at around $4.4 billion, it has lost 4% in a year.

Excelerate Energy EE: It has an Earnings ESP of +11.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.Excelerate Energy is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5.

For 2026, Excelerate Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 18.8%. Valued at around $4.3 billion, it has gained 48.1% in a year.

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Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.