Crescent Energy Q2 Earnings Call Centers on Permian Synergy Expansion

Crescent Energy Company CRGY centered its second-quarter 2026earnings callon higher production, lower costs and sharply expanded Permian synergies without a higher development budget. Management also tied stronger free cash flow to faster deleveraging.

Attention now shifts to how quickly the savings reach results, how production trends through the second half and whether Crescent Energy-led development changes improve the 2027 setup.

CRGY Raises the 2026 Operating Bar

In the second quarter of 2026, CRGY’s adjusted EPS of $0.69 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59. Revenues of $1.39 billion also beat the $1.23 billion consensus, providing supporting financial context.

Crescent Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Second-quarter execution produced 335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 140,000 barrels of oil per day, while levered free cash flow reached a record $418 million.

CFO Brandi Kendall raised 2026 total production guidance to 327,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, also lifted oil guidance and lowered adjusted operating expense guidance to $11-$12 per barrel. Development capital remained $1.325-$1.425 billion.

Crescent Energy Triples Permian Synergy Target

CEO David Rockecharlie said Crescent Energy has captured about $190 million of annualized Permian synergies and raised the target to $250-$300 million, roughly three times the original $90-$100 million range.

The CEO attributed the increase to operating, infrastructure and commercial improvements. Permian well costs are about 20%-25% below the prior operator’s levels, while field planning, workovers and marketing terms continue to improve.

Kendall said during Q&A that Crescent Energy expects to capture most of the new target as 2026 ends and 2027 begins. She also identified additional 2027 cash flow benefits as the savings are realized.

CRGY Extends the Cost Playbook

Rockecharlie said Eagle Ford well costs improved about 5% year over year and now stand more than 25% below 2023 levels. In the Uinta, development costs fell nearly 20% to below $800 per foot.

Chief operating officer Jerome Hall detailed the work behind those gains, including longer laterals, more wells per pad, better workover planning, smaller electric submersible pumps and tighter vendor consolidation.

Hall also highlighted lower chemical use, compression optimization and route planning. His comments framed the savings as repeatable field-level actions rather than a single cost-cutting program.

Crescent Energy Keeps Deleveraging First

Kendall said Crescent Energy expects more than $1 billion of levered free cash flow in 2026 at current commodity prices, providing flexibility for debt reduction, acquisitions and share repurchases.

Crescent Energy redeemed the remaining $259 million of its 2029 senior notes at par after the quarter. It ended June with about $2.2 billion of liquidity and declared a 12-cent quarterly dividend.

When a Stephens analyst asked about capital priorities, Kendall said the near-term focus remains rapid deleveraging. She emphasized that debt repayment, repurchases and drilling must compete for each incremental dollar.

CRGY Q&A Sets the Back-Half Cadence

A JPMorgan analyst asked about second-half production. Kendall said oil volumes should move into the mid-130,000-barrel-per-day range in the third quarter as completion timing and a shift toward three-mile Permian laterals affect the cadence.

A Pickering Energy Partners analyst asked whether capital spending would land near the upper end of guidance. Kendall instead directed expectations toward the midpoint, with third- and fourth-quarter spending expected to be relatively even.

A Wolfe Research analyst pressed management on the base decline rate. Hall maintained the target of reducing it from 29% to 25% in 2027 through artificial-lift optimization, compression improvements and technology across more than 8,000 wells.

Crescent Energy Stays Focused on Internal Returns

Rockecharlie’s closing emphasis remained on returns, free cash flow and improving acquired assets. He also pointed to resource expansion across the Permian, Eagle Ford and Uinta as a longer-term inventory opportunity.

Kendall kept the priorities unchanged: protect the dividend, strengthen the balance sheet and direct excess cash toward the highest-return alternatives. The tone was confident on execution while disciplined on spending.

What the Zacks Signals Say About CRGY

CRGY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term estimate-revision signal. Its A scores for Value and Growth, B for Momentum and A VGM Score reflect favorable characteristics across the three styles.

The Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, with the strongest historical combinations centered on Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) stocks carrying A or B scores. CRGY’s Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates after the reported results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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