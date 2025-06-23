Crescent Energy Prices Private Placement Of $600 Mln Of 8.375% Senior Notes Due 2034

(RTTNews) - Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) announced that its indirect subsidiary Crescent Energy Finance LLC has priced its private placement of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% Senior Notes due 2034. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $500 million to $600 million.

The Notes mature on January 15, 2034, and pay interest at the rate of 8.375% per year, payable on January 15 and July 15 of each year. The first interest payment on the Notes will be made on January 15, 2026. The Notes were priced at par. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by all of Crescent Energy Finance's subsidiaries that guarantee its existing notes and the indebtedness under its revolving credit facility. This offering is expected to close on July 8, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Crescent Energy Finance plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with additional borrowings under the revolving credit facility and cash on hand, if needed, to fund the tender offer to purchase for cash a portion of the Issuer's outstanding 9.250% Senior Notes due 2028, pursuant to the previously announced tender offer that commenced concurrently with this offering, and any fees and expenses in connection therewith or with this offering. Any portion of the net proceeds from this offering that is not used to fund the consummation of the Tender Offer will instead be used to repay amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility or for general corporate purposes.

