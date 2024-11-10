Crescent Energy price target raised to $20 from $19 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Crescent Energy (CRGY) to $20 from $19 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that Crescent Energy continues to build a strong track record in M&A and business integration, marked by an increased SBOW synergy capture target, improved second half of 2024 capex guidance and a material reduction in operating costs.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CRGY:
- Crescent Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Crescent Energy price target raised to $14 from $13 at Mizuho
- Crescent Energy Grows with Strategic Moves and S&P Inclusion
- Crescent Energy reports Q3 EPS (7c), consensus 29c
- CRGY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.