News & Insights

Stocks
CRGY

Crescent Energy price target raised to $20 from $19 at Wells Fargo

November 10, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Crescent Energy (CRGY) to $20 from $19 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that Crescent Energy continues to build a strong track record in M&A and business integration, marked by an increased SBOW synergy capture target, improved second half of 2024 capex guidance and a material reduction in operating costs.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRGY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRGY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.