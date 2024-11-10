Crescent Energy price target raised to $20 from $19 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Crescent Energy (CRGY) to $20 from $19 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that Crescent Energy continues to build a strong track record in M&A and business integration, marked by an increased SBOW synergy capture target, improved second half of 2024 capex guidance and a material reduction in operating costs.

