Crescent Energy To Offer $500 Mln Of Sr Notes

(RTTNews) - Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Monday said its unit Crescent Energy Finance LLC intends to privately offer $500 million of senior notes due 2034.

The company plans to use proceeds from the offering towards funding the tender offer to purchase up to $500 million of its 9.25% senior notes due 2028, which commenced parallelly with this offering. Remaining of the proceeds, if any, will be used to repay debt under its revolving credit facility or for general corporate purposes.

