Crescent Energy Finance Starts Cash Tender Offer To Buy Up To $500 Mln Of 9.25% Sr Notes

(RTTNews) - Crescent Energy Finance LLC, a unit of Crescent Energy Company (CRGY), Monday said it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $500 million of its 9.25% senior notes due 2028.

Holders who tender their notes on or before July 7, will receive a consideration including early tender offer premium.

BofA Securities is the exclusive dealer manager for the tender offer, which will expire on July 22.

