Markets
CRGY

Crescent Energy Finance Starts Cash Tender Offer To Buy Up To $500 Mln Of 9.25% Sr Notes

June 23, 2025 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crescent Energy Finance LLC, a unit of Crescent Energy Company (CRGY), Monday said it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $500 million of its 9.25% senior notes due 2028.

Holders who tender their notes on or before July 7, will receive a consideration including early tender offer premium.

BofA Securities is the exclusive dealer manager for the tender offer, which will expire on July 22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRGY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.