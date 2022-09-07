Crescent Energy Declines After Commencement Of Secondary Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) shares are declining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced starting of its secondary public offering of 5 million Class A common stock.

The Class A common stock is being offered by Independence Energy Aggregator L.P. and Crescent will not sell and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

Currently, shares are at $15.52, down 8.03 percent from the previous close of $16.87 on a volume of 912,148.

