Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed at $8.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

The oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Crescent Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 3, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $894.28 million, up 20.06% from the year-ago period.

CRGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $3.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.55% and +23.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Crescent Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crescent Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.22.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

