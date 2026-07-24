Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed at $11.27, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.64%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 12.77% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Crescent Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 3, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 32.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 37.22% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.26 per share and a revenue of $4.81 billion, indicating changes of +25.56% and +34.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.47% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Crescent Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Crescent Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.13.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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