Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed the latest trading day at $11.44, indicating a -0.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 3.34% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 5.71% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $763.9 million, reflecting a 18.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $3 billion, which would represent changes of -41.58% and +26.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.49% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Crescent Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Crescent Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.74. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.