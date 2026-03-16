Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed the most recent trading day at $11.80, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

The oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 17.2% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crescent Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 19.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, up 22.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.78% and +23.91%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.53% upward. As of now, Crescent Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crescent Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.75.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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