Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Crescent Energy (CRGY) ended the recent trading session at $9.43, demonstrating a -3.48% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

The stock of oil and gas company has risen by 14.81% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of Crescent Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.3, down 46.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $895.05 million, up 2.26% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.65 per share and a revenue of $3.63 billion, signifying shifts of -7.3% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Crescent Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.39% lower. Right now, Crescent Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Crescent Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.98.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.