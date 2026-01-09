Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed at $8.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.82%.

The stock of oil and gas company has fallen by 13.16% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crescent Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 55.36% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $897.73 million, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.6 per share and a revenue of $3.63 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.11% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. Crescent Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Crescent Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.09.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

