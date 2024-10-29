Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed at $12.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 11.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Crescent Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 20% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $802.14 million, indicating a 24.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $3.02 billion, demonstrating changes of -55.67% and +26.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 23.96% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Crescent Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Crescent Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.27.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

