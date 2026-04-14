Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed at $12.18, marking a -4.55% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.18% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 8.14% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Crescent Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 4, 2026. On that day, Crescent Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.5 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating a 29.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.1 per share and a revenue of $4.88 billion, signifying shifts of +16.67% and +36.42%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 27.99% increase. Currently, Crescent Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Crescent Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.87, which means Crescent Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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