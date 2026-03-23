Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed at $12.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.38%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 18.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.53%, and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crescent Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 19.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.17 billion, indicating a 22.9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.48 per share and a revenue of $4.44 billion, indicating changes of -17.78% and +23.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Crescent Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Crescent Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.79.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.