Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Crescent Energy (CRGY) ending at $11.46, denoting a -1.63% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 22.39% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $943.62 million, indicating a 43.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.71 per share and a revenue of $3.82 billion, indicating changes of -3.93% and +30.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 22.66% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Crescent Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Crescent Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.83. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.03 for its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

