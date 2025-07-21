Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Crescent Energy (CRGY) ended the recent trading session at $8.45, demonstrating a -3.21% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 7.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Crescent Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 41.94% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $877.96 million, up 34.39% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.37 per share and a revenue of $3.65 billion, indicating changes of -23.03% and +24.67%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.62% higher within the past month. Currently, Crescent Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Crescent Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.33, which means Crescent Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.