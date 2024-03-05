Crescent Energy (CRGY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.55, changing hands as high as $12.23 per share. Crescent Energy Co shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRGY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.17 per share, with $14.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.96.

