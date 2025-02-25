Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crescent Energy (CRGY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 55.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $890.87 million, exhibiting an increase of 35.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Crescent Energy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily net sales volumes - Natural Gas' will reach 650.90 millions of cubic feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 386 millions of cubic feet.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily net sales volumes - Oil' will reach 99.69 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily net sales volumes - Natural gas liquids' to reach 46.00 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30 millions of barrels of oil.



Over the past month, Crescent Energy shares have recorded returns of -10.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CRGY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

