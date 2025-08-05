Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Revenue Up 38%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) surpassed expectations at $897.983 million in Q2 2025, driven by record production growth.

Operating cash flow was $499 million, with net income (GAAP) more than doubling from the prior year.

Dividend was $0.12 per share, with $28 million in stock repurchases.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), an independent energy company focused on oil and natural gas, released Q2 2025 results on August 4, 2025. The headline news was a 37.5% year-over-year increase in GAAP revenue compared to Q2 2024, coming in at $897.983 million (GAAP), which topped analyst expectations of $881.94 million in GAAP revenue. The quarter saw notable gains in production and cash flow, with Crescent Energy reporting record production of 263 MBoe/d and generating $499 million in operating cash flow, even as some cost and margin pressures remained. Overall, Crescent delivered a quarter marked by strong top-line growth, robust cash generation, and continued financial and operational activity in line with its acquisition-driven approach.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.43 $0.29 $0.31 38.7% Revenue (GAAP) $898.0 million $881.9 million $653.3 million 37.5% Levered Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $170.9 million $146.9 million 16.3% Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $513.9 million $319.8 million 60.7% Net Income (GAAP) $162.5 million $70.2 million N/A

Business Overview and Strategy

Crescent Energy is a U.S.-based oil and natural gas producer. It primarily pursues disciplined growth through acquiring energy producing properties instead of developing new oil or gas fields from scratch. This model allows it to reduce risk and save capital by focusing on buying assets with proven production and cash flow.

In recent years, Crescent has placed particular emphasis on portfolio optimization, financial stability, and moderate capital spending. Its low-decline production base means existing wells continue delivering stable output with relatively little new investment each year. Partnerships, like the strategic relationship with investment manager KKR, enhance its access to capital and management expertise, providing an advantage when evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Second Quarter Performance Details

The quarter was notable for sharp production growth, with average production reaching a record 263 MBoe/d. Average daily output reached 263,000 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day, up 59% compared to Q2 2024's 165,000 Boe per day. Oil made up 41% of volumes, with natural gas volumes also climbing significantly compared to Q2 2024. This underpinned the revenue figure, which outpaced consensus and marked a 37.5% increase in GAAP revenue compared to Q2 2024.

Operating cash flow (GAAP) was $498.966 million compared to $286.926 million in Q2 2024, a 74% increase. The company also posted higher adjusted EBITDAX—a profitability measure that excludes exploration expenses and noncash items—of $513.854 million, rising nearly 61% compared to Q2 2024. Levered free cash flow (non-GAAP) reached $170.9 million, up from $146.9 million in Q2 2024.

Crescent drilled 27 gross operated wells (all in the Eagle Ford) and brought online 34 gross operated wells (26 in the Eagle Ford and 8 in the Uinta). It completed a total of 34 gross operated wells in the period, helping drive production growth. Notably, capital expenditures for drilling, completion, and facilities (called DC&F costs) improved by approximately 15% compared to Q2 2024 across both South Texas and the Uinta basin in Utah, showing greater efficiency in well development.

The company actively refined its portfolio during the quarter. It closed an approximately $72 million mineral rights acquisition on July 31, 2025. and divested approximately $110 million in non-core assets year-to-date 2025, representing its ongoing focus on optimizing its assets for cash flow. These moves had little impact on the company’s 2025 production guidance, indicating disciplined decision-making. Debt repayments and refinancing also improved Crescent’s financial flexibility, with approximately $200 million in debt repaid and leverage (Net LTM Leverage, a non-GAAP metric) dropping to 1.5x for the trailing twelve months as of June 30, 2025.

On costs, Crescent lowered its average operating expense per barrel of oil equivalent to $16.31, a decrease of 17% compared to Q2 2024. However, general and administrative expense increased to $5.21 per Boe from $3.15 per Boe in Q2 2024, reflecting higher headcount, integration, or transactional costs linked to recent deal activity. The realized sales prices for oil and gas were lower than last year, leading to some margin compression despite the strong operational results. Non-cash derivative gains also contributed a significant portion of earnings in the period. This means the increase in reported net income (GAAP) partly reflected changes in the value of hedging contracts used to protect against price swings, rather than only underlying business performance.

Crescent declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. It repurchased approximately $28 million worth of shares at a weighted average price of $7.88, leaving $86 million of buyback authorization remaining. No increase in the dividend was announced.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch

Management updated guidance to reflect lower expected capital spending of $910–$990 million, down approximately 3% from prior plans, while maintaining the same full-year production target of 251,000 to 261,000 Boe per day. Because of changes in tax legislation—specifically, benefits from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act—the company now expects to have zero percent cash taxes owed as a percent of Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP), improving from a prior range of 2–5%. This change boosts levered free cash flow (non-GAAP) expectations.

Investors should watch several trends in upcoming quarters. Continued progress on drilling efficiency and integration of recent acquisitions could help hold down costs. However, higher general and administrative expenses and sensitivity to realized market prices for oil and gas remain key risks for margins. The company's capital allocation—including further share buybacks or changes to the dividend—will also be important areas to monitor as Crescent continues to refine its asset base and pursue new transactions.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

