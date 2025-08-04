Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Crescent Energy (CRGY) reported revenue of $897.98 million, up 37.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $895.46 million, representing a surprise of +0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +86.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average daily net sales volumes - Natural gas liquids : 48 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.09 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 48 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.09 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average daily net sales volumes Total : 263 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 256.49 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 263 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 256.49 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by three analysts on average. Average daily net sales volumes - Oil : 108 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 105.68 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 108 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 105.68 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price per bbl - Oil and condensate (before effects of derivative settlements) : $61.47 versus $60.85 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $61.47 versus $60.85 estimated by three analysts on average. Average daily net sales volumes - Natural Gas : 644 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 635.15 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 644 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 635.15 millions of cubic feet per day. Average sales price per mcf - Natural gas (before effects of derivative settlements) : $2.71 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.89.

: $2.71 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.89. Average sales price per bbl - Natural gas liquids (before effects of derivative settlements) : $22.59 compared to the $21.59 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $22.59 compared to the $21.59 average estimate based on three analysts. Average realized prices per bbl - NGLs (after effects of derivative settlements) : $22.48 compared to the $22.25 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $22.48 compared to the $22.25 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Natural gas : $159 million compared to the $162.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +210.1% year over year.

: $159 million compared to the $162.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +210.1% year over year. Revenues- Midstream and other : $38.35 million compared to the $34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $38.35 million compared to the $34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $98.14 million versus $86.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $98.14 million versus $86.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Oil: $602.49 million versus $616.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.

Here is how Crescent Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Crescent Energy have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

