Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Crescent Energy (CRGY) reported $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 55.3%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion, representing a surprise of +13.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily net sales volumes - Oil : 140 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 135.66 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 140 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 135.66 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average daily net sales volumes - Natural Gas : 715 millions of cubic feet per day versus 733.08 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 715 millions of cubic feet per day versus 733.08 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily net sales volumes - Natural gas liquids : 76 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 73.03 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 76 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 73.03 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily net sales volumes - Total : 335 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 330.61 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 335 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 330.61 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales price per bbl - Oil (before effects of derivative settlements) : $96.61 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.26.

: $96.61 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.26. Average sales price per mcf - Natural gas (before effects of derivative settlements) : $0.52 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.98.

: $0.52 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.98. Average sales price per bbl - Natural gas liquids (before effects of derivative settlements) : $18.67 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.56.

: $18.67 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.56. Average realized prices per bbl - NGLs (after effects of derivative settlements) : $18.67 compared to the $20.40 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $18.67 compared to the $20.40 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $129.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.8%.

: $129.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.8%. Revenues- Oil : $1.23 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.6% year over year.

: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.6% year over year. Revenues- Midstream and other : $4.98 million compared to the $6 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -87% year over year.

: $4.98 million compared to the $6 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -87% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas: $33.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -78.8%.

Here is how Crescent Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Crescent Energy here>>>

Shares of Crescent Energy have returned +22.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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