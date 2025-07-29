Crescent Energy (CRGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.65, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 10.81% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Crescent Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 4, 2025. On that day, Crescent Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $895.46 million, up 37.07% from the year-ago period.

CRGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $3.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.61% and +26.19%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 13.53% increase. Crescent Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Crescent Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.03.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.