Crescent Energy (CRGY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Crescent Energy (CRGY) was up +1.09% at $11.17. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.66% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.78%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 16.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 5.33%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of Crescent Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 3, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.59, signifying a 37.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating a 37.22% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.56% and +34.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.21% lower. Crescent Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crescent Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.88 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.11, which means Crescent Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.