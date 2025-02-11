Crescent Energy (CRGY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed at $15.02 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The the stock of oil and gas company has fallen by 8.47% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $891.2 million, up 35.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 24.01% upward. Crescent Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Crescent Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.55.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.