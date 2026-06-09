Crescent Energy (CRGY) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed the most recent trading day at $11.44, moving -2.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 5.76% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crescent Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.64, indicating a 48.84% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, up 39.08% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.51 per share and a revenue of $4.88 billion, representing changes of +39.44% and +36.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Crescent Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.45% higher within the past month. Currently, Crescent Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Crescent Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.25, so one might conclude that Crescent Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 109, this industry ranks in the top 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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