Crescent Energy (CRGY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Crescent Energy (CRGY) ended the recent trading session at $10.30, demonstrating a +1.78% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

The oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 24.63% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.3, showcasing a 46.43% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $892 million, up 1.91% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.65 per share and a revenue of $3.62 billion, signifying shifts of -7.3% and +23.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.39% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Crescent Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Crescent Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.57, so one might conclude that Crescent Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY)

