Crescent Energy (CRGY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Crescent Energy (CRGY) closed at $8.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.5% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.43%.

The oil and gas company's shares have seen an increase of 5.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.06% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crescent Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 25, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.3 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $894.55 million, up 2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.65 per share and a revenue of $3.63 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.3% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower. At present, Crescent Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Crescent Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.14 for its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY)

