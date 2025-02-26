CRESCENT ENERGY COMPANY Earnings Results: $CRGY Reports Quarterly Earnings

CRESCENT ENERGY COMPANY ($CRGY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $875,290,000, missing estimates of $907,287,276 by $-31,997,276.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CRGY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CRESCENT ENERGY COMPANY Insider Trading Activity

CRESCENT ENERGY COMPANY insiders have traded $CRGY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C. ROCKECHARLIE (See remarks) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $110,700

BRANDI KENDALL (See remarks) purchased 1,285 shares for an estimated $14,790

TODD FALK (See remarks) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,240

BO SHI (See Remarks) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $10,573

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CRESCENT ENERGY COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of CRESCENT ENERGY COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.