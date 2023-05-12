Crescent Energy Company - (CRGY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Crescent Energy Company - said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.78%, the lowest has been 2.59%, and the highest has been 6.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=64).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Energy Company -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRGY is 0.35%, a decrease of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.03% to 28,684K shares. The put/call ratio of CRGY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crescent Energy Company - is 15.98. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 59.16% from its latest reported closing price of 10.04.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Energy Company - is 2,641MM, a decrease of 13.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goff John C holds 4,685K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 1,681K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 89,563.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,085K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 15.64% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 1,061K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing an increase of 36.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 14.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 995K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Crescent Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crescent Energy is a diversified, well capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the lower 48 states. Its core leadership team is a group of experienced investment, financial and industry professionals who continue to execute on the strategy we have employed since 2011. The Company’s mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns, operations and stewardship.

