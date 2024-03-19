News & Insights

Crescent Energy Announces Offering Of Private Placement Of Senior Notes

March 19, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Crescent Energy Finance LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent Energy Company, has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase 7.250% Senior Notes due 2026. The tender offer will expire on March 25, 2024.

Also, Crescent Energy Finance LLC intends to offer for sale in a private placement to eligible purchasers $700 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2032. Crescent Energy Finance intends to use net proceeds from the offering, together with additional borrowings under the revolving credit facility, to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due 2026, pursuant to the tender offer that commenced concurrently with the offering of the Notes, and to the extent any 2026 Notes remain outstanding after the tender offer, to fund the full redemption of any 2026 Notes not purchased in the tender offer.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
