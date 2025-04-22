Crescent Capital BDC to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Crescent BDC will announce its Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, followed by a conference call on May 15.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 after market close. Crescent BDC invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 financial results.







Conference Call Information:







The conference call will be broadcast live at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website at





www.crescentbdc.com





. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.





Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing the following number:





Toll Free: (800) 715-9871





Conference ID: 1217499





All callers will need to reference the Conference ID once connected with the operator.







Replay Information:







A replay of theearnings callwill be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.







About Crescent BDC







Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP (“Crescent”). Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.







About Crescent Capital Group LP







Crescent is a global credit investment manager with over $45 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 225 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.







Contact:







Dan McMahon





daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com





212-364-0149











Forward-Looking Statements







Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crescent BDC undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.



