News & Insights

Stocks
CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC price target raised to $20 from $19 at Keefe Bruyette

November 24, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Keefe Bruyette raised the firm’s price target on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) to $20 from $19 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported a large beat to its estimates and consensus, driven by accelerated OID from payoffs and higher fee income. However, NAV declined -0.5% and credit metrics declined slightly. Keefe Bruyette cites the continued progress on rotating out of the FCRD portfolio for the price target change, but says it is reducing estimates due to a lower base rate projections and tighter portfolio spread.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CCAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.