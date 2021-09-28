Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CCAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.33, the dividend yield is 8.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCAP was $19.33, representing a -3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.95 and a 59.49% increase over the 52 week low of $12.12.

CCAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CCAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.11%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

