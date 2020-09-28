Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.81, the dividend yield is 11.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCAP was $13.81, representing a -23.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.99 and a 122.38% increase over the 52 week low of $6.21.

Zacks Investment Research reports CCAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.4%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.