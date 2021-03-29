Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CCAP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCAP was $17.48, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.31 and a 112.14% increase over the 52 week low of $8.24.

CCAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports CCAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .56%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCAP Dividend History page.

