Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CCAP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.87, the dividend yield is 8.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCAP was $18.87, representing a -5.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.95 and a 62.39% increase over the 52 week low of $11.62.

CCAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.37. Zacks Investment Research reports CCAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.56%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

